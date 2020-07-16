Mack Brown Has 1 Obvious Suggestion For College Football

UNC head coach Mack Brown has an obvious suggestion for college football.

The sport has been drastically impacted by a lack of leadership. Conference commissioners and university president can make decisions for their respective conferences and schools. But without a college football commissioner, there’s a major lack of unity.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, conferences are making decisions on the 2020 season. But lack of uniformity hurts the sport’s reputation and decision-making. Mack Brown has an obvious suggestion to fix the problem.

The former Texas and current UNC coach believes college football needs a college football commissioner. A commissioner could help unify and make decisions for the sport.

“I really wish we’d have a commissioner of college football,” Brown told Paul Finebaum on Thursday. “We wouldn’t have different leagues doing different things and so much uncertainty. If we were more uniform and all on the same page … then we wouldn’t be in the position we are in right now.”

A college football commissioner could do wonders for the sport, especially in today’s climate. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, college football needs leadership now more than ever.

UNC Coach Mack Brown: “I really wish we’d have a commissioner of college football. We wouldn’t have different leagues doing different things and so much uncertainty. If we were more uniform and all on the same page … then we wouldn’t be in the position we are in right now.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 16, 2020

If a commissioner were already in place, he or she would play a major role in making decisions for the entire sport.

As of right now, conference commissioners are the decision-makers, which presents a huge issue. Some conferences are better equipped with resources than others for the 2020 season.

Hopefully, the NCAA will come to its senses in coming months and appoint a college football commissioner.