This could go down as one of the best weekends ever for Mack Brown and his family. While his football team should take care of business this Saturday against Western Carolina, the real headline here is that his daughter won Jeopardy! on Friday night.

Katherine Brown Ryan was on Friday’s episode, proving that she knows how to win in crunch time just like her father. She did such a great job on Jeopardy! that she won nearly $23,000.

Before this episode of Jeopardy! officially made its debut, Brown went on Twitter to let everyone know how excited he was to watch his daughter on TV.

“Everybody make sure to watch Jeopardy on Friday when our brilliant daughter will be on the show,” Brown tweeted. “How cool is that? So excited for her.”

We’d have to imagine that Brown was awfully excited to see Katherine leave the show with a win.

Everybody make sure to watch @Jeopardy on Friday when our brilliant daughter @katherineryan will be on the show. How cool is that? So excited for her. pic.twitter.com/5EoFm2DSw8 — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) December 2, 2020

What made this also such a cool moment for Katherine was that she got to spend time with Alex Trebek before he unfortunately passed away. He’ll go down as one of the most famous TV hosts of all time.

This weekend for the Brown family could consist of $23,000 and yet another win for North Carolina’s football program.