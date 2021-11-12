Mack Brown Has Honest Reaction To Another Tough Loss

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a tough loss to Pitt last night, falling 30-23 in overtime. Judging by his reaction afterwards, the loss is eating at him.

Speaking to the media after the game, Brown said he was “obviously very disappointed” at the outcome of the game. He praised the defense for putting up a good fight and the offense for not pointing fingers amid their struggles.

“I always feel like I’m as honest as with you all as I can, and obviously very disappointed, and I told them the same thing,” Brown said, via 247Sports. “I loved their effort, I loved their confidence. If they’ll just keep fighting, we’ll get where we want to go. And they never let up tonight. As bad as things were offensively they didn’t point fingers, and they didn’t yell at each other, they just kept competing. And defensively just kept getting better and better and better against one of the best quarterbacks and offenses in the country.

“And like I said, last week, the offense was the reason we won the game, the defense made a few stops in the end. Tonight, the defense would have been the reason we won the game and the offense had to make a few plays. They made the plays to get us back in the game, they didn’t make the plays to finish the game.”

Mack Brown is pretty clearly upset over this loss. But there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.

A win over Wofford or NC State would secure bowl eligibility for Brown’s third year at North Carolina.

It may get harder for Brown moving forward though. Star quarterback Sam Howell is likely to leave for the NFL after this season. They may not have a replacement of his caliber.

Will the Tar Heels bounce back from last night’s loss?