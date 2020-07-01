Mack Brown’s Reaction To Landing 5-Star Recruit Is Going Viral

On Tuesday afternoon, the North Carolina Tar Heels landed their highest-rated recruit in over a decade.

Tony Grimes, a five-star corner recruit, announced his plans to play his college football for the Tar Heels. He’s the No. 1 corner recruit in the nation and the No. 7 recruit in the 2021 recruiting class.

He adds to one of the most impressive classes in North Carolina history. Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown and company have done a tremendous job since taking over the program.

North Carolina now owns the No. 3 class in the nation, behind just two of the biggest programs in college football. Ohio State and Clemson are the only teams standing in the way of the Tar Heels taking the top spot.

After landing the No. 1 recruit from the state of Virginia, Mack Brown couldn’t help but celebrate a little.

Check it out.

Grimes initially cut his list to just four programs. Georgia, Ohio State, North Carolina and Texas A&M all made the cut, but the Tar Heels were the heavy favorites this afternoon.

Mack Brown and company can celebrate responsibly following Grimes’ commitment. 12 of the 17 commitments in the 2021 class for the Tar Heels are at least four-star recruits.

They have the sixth-highest average recruit rating, behind massive programs like Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State.

Mack Brown is building another monster, this time at North Carolina.