UNC Great Marcus Paige Signs New Pro Contract

Former North Carolina star Marcus Paige has found some serious success overseas in recent years. Today, it was announced that he’ll stay with Partizan Belgrade.

Paige has won back-to-back Serbian Cups with the team, located in Belgrade. Last season, the team won the ABA League Supercup as well. That pits Serbian teams against those from others in the Adriatic Basketball Association, from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Slovenia.

Before the sport was shut down this season, Paige averaged 8.8 points in EuroCup play. He was averaging 10.7 points and 2.1 assists per game in league play for the team.

Now, he’ll be in Serbia for two more years. The team announced that they had re-signed the former Tar Heels star. That confirms a Eurohoops report from a few days ago.

Marcus Paige was an All-ACC selection in both 2014 and 2015, and a Sporting News second team All-American in 2014. He had a near-legendary moment for the Heels as a senior. In the national championship game against Villanova, he drilled a game-tying three with just 4.7 seconds left in regulation. Moments later, Kris Jenkins hit one of the most famous shots in recent memory, handing Villanova its first title under Jay Wright.

He was a second-round pick by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2016 NBA Draft, and was traded to the Utah Jazz the next day. He spent time with the Salt Lake City Stars and Greensboro Swarm of the G-League from 2016-2018, making five appearances with the Charlotte Hornets in 2017-18.

Now, he will enter his third season with Partizan Belgrade. Considering the success the team has had, there are far worse situations for the 26-year old point guard.

