Michael Jordan Reacts To Roy Williams’ Retirement News

Before he became a head coach, Roy Williams was Dean Smith’s right-hand man at North Carolina. One of the players he recruited and coached was Michael Jordan.

Jordan and Williams have remained close ever since, and His Airness was frequently a presence at UNC games during Williams’ tenure running the program. That era came to a close this morning when the legendary head coach announced his retirement.

This afternoon, Jordan released a statement through the Charlotte Hornets paying homage to Williams and his accomplishments.

“Roy Williams is and always will be a Carolina basketball legend,” Jordan said. “His great success on the court is truly matched by the impact he had on the lives of the players he coached–including me. I’m proud of the way he carried on the tradition of Coach Smith’s program, always putting the players first.

“I wish Roy all the best in retirement and look forward to catching up with him on the golf course soon.”

A trip to the golf course with Roy and MJ sounds kind of fun to me.

Williams’ exit means one of the most prestigious jobs in college basketball is up for grabs. Many expect the Tar Heels will “keep it in the family” and hire an alum to replace Williams.