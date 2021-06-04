NFL Draft Analyst Compares This 2022 QB To Baker Mayfield

We’re roughly a year away from the 2022 NFL Draft, but it’s never too early for Daniel Jeremiah to study the upcoming quarterback class.

On Friday afternoon, Jeremiah revealed his pro comparison for one of the top quarterbacks in the country, Sam Howell from North Carolina.

Howell looked fantastic in his sophomore season with the Tar Heels, completing 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,586 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also made a few big plays with his feet, rushing for 146 yards and five scores.

It’s possible that Howell could take his game to new heights this fall, especially since he’ll have another offseason worth of training under his belt. For now, Jeremiah thinks Howell is very similar to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“Finishing up 3 game study on UNC QB Sam Howell…reminds me so much of Baker Mayfield,” Jeremiah wrote on Twitter. “Same build, athleticism & arm strength. Lots of energy too!”

This might not be the most exciting player comparison in the world, but Mayfield is an efficient quarterback at the NFL level.

After struggling in 2019, Mayfield proved why he was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by throwing for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns in his first year under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Howell is a better athlete than Mayfield when it comes to mobility. On the other hand, they’re the same exact height and have similar arm talent.

Do you agree with Daniel Jeremiah’s pro comparison for Sam Howell?

