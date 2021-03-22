North Carolina 5-Star Freshman Announces He’s Transferring

Roy Williams lost more than a first round game in the NCAA Tournament this weekend. The North Carolina head coach also lost a prized five-star freshman.

On Monday, former five-star 2020 center Walker Kessler announced that he is leaving North Carolina and entering the NCAA transfer portal. He thanked the school for the opportunity and wished the Tar Heels the best.

“While this season did not go as planned for our entire basketball community, the relationships that I have been able to develop this year will forever mean the world to me,” Kessler said in a statement, via Inside Carolina. “I am honored to have played for an amazing historic program like the University of North Carolina. Gratitude is all I feel for my teammates, coaches, trainers, administration, and staff. During a very difficult year for all of us, they were able to help me to grow as a player and most importantly as a person. After careful and calculated consideration, will be entering the transfer portal. I wish the entire Carolina family the absolute best in the years ahead. Thank you Tar Heel Nation!”

Kessler was the No. 22 overall prospect in the country last year, per 247Sports. He was the No. 5 center in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Georgia.

But as a freshman at North Carolina, Walker Kessler didn’t see much time on the court. He averaged 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game and did not get a single start.

As for potential destinations, the Georgia Bulldogs seem like a natural contender for Kessler’s services. Kessler’s father, brother and late uncle all played for the SEC school.

A player with Walker Kessler’s talent and ability shouldn’t have a hard time at all finding a program.