North Carolina Announces New Cole Anthony Injury Update

North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, the program announced today.

Anthony was declared out “indefinitely” before Sunday’s game against Wofford due to an undisclosed knee issue. The onetime five-star recruit had a procedure done yesterday to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.

Anthony’s 19.1 points per game average in nine games leads the Heels. He also averaging 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per outing.

“Obviously not having a player of Cole’s caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play,” UNC head coach Roy Williams said via press release. “No one player is going to replace the production Cole Anthony gives us, so it’s up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better.”

Anthony’s injury is a major blow for the Tar Heels, who lost to Wofford Sunday to fall to 6-4 on the season. It will be impossible to replicate the impact he has on the court.

Additionally, UNC is dealing with a several injuries–guard Leaky Black is “game-to-game” with a sprained foot and forward Sterling Manley is out for the season with knee problems. The schedule doesn’t get easier either, as the Heels will play Gonzaga and UCLA this week.

Without Anthony, freshmen guards Jeremiah Francis and Anthony Harris will likely see increased roles.