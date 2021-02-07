CBB World Reacts To UNC’s Close Win Over Duke

North Carolina basketball faced Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium under strange circumstances on Saturday night. In their first meeting of the season, the two ACC arch-rivals went toe-to-toe in front of no fans, providing an eerie backdrop to an important game.

UNC (12-6, 7-4 ACC) withstood a ferocious comeback in the second half to emerge victorious over the Blue Devils, 91-87. The Tar Heels led by as much as 12 with under 14 minutes to go, but Mike Krzyzewski’s squad made things difficult down the stretch. Thanks to some reliable free-throw shooting and a few defensive stops, North Carolina got out of Cameron Indoor unscathed, collecting their fourth win in their last five games.

Freshman Caleb Love led the way for all scorers with 25 points, paving the way for an electric shooting night for the Tar Heels. UNC ended the game going 53 percent from the floor and 10-of-15 from deep.

Meanwhile the loss drags Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils down to a disappointing 7-7 on the year. Despite, scoring 48 points in the second half, Duke couldn’t seem to slow down North Carolina’s offense when it mattered most. The Blue Devils have now lost five of their last seven contests.

The world of college basketball was locked into the rivalry game, despite the less than ideal circumstances of the match-up.

UNC drops Duke 91-87 in Cameron Indoor 🐏 pic.twitter.com/nGpxfPMoA5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 7, 2021

UNC beats Duke at Cameron, 91-87. The Blue Devils are now 7-7 and 5-5 in league play. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 7, 2021

Big. Game. Player.@caleb2love put up 2️⃣5️⃣ Pts and 7️⃣ Ast in @UNC_Basketball's W over Duke 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bYJaWinr0A — ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 7, 2021

Even in a season like this, UNC Duke was a blast to watch. — Chris McClain (@macwfnz) February 7, 2021

HAPPENING NOW: UNC fans pack Franklin Street to celebrate the win against Duke. University officials encouraged students NOT to gather because of the ongoing pandemic. @WRAL #wral pic.twitter.com/1QQ3UmxEDm — Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) February 7, 2021

With the win, North Carolina basketball keeps rolling and continues to leap up the ACC leaderboard. With plenty of games to go, the Tar Heels are still well within striking distance of a top-3 finish in the conference.

In Durham, the stakes couldn’t be more different. Now at 7-7, Duke’s NCAA tournament hopes are in more jeopardy than ever. Although it’s difficult to eliminate the Blue Devils just yet, Krzyzewski’s squad has multiple quad 3 losses, without any impressive wins. If Duke can’t string together a couple victories in a row, they’ll find themselves on the couch come late March.