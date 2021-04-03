The Spun

Report: There’s 1 Frontrunner For The North Carolina Job

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams smiles after defeating Oregon.GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on after defeating the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. North Carolina defeated Oregon 77-76. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham has perhaps the biggest decision of his career ahead of him. He is tasked with finding a replacement for legendary head coach Roy Williams, who abruptly retired this week.

UNC has no shortage of high-profile and influential basketball alumni that could be involved in the search in some capacity. Many would like to see a Tar Heels alum get the job. Williams says he’s made his own recommendation for the hire, which many took to mean assistant Hubert Davis, a former UNC star.

College hoops insider Andy Katz says that Davis is in fact the frontrunner right now, but it doesn’t sound like he’s a sure-thing by any means. Among those being consulted about the hire is TNT NBA and NCAA Tournament analyst Kenny “The Jet” Smith. Katz says that Smith “also could be a candidate.”

Davis joined North Carolina from the television world. After years at ESPN, he joined Williams’ Tar Heels staff in 2012. Smith doesn’t have any high-level coaching experience, and has been with Turner since 1998, after his retirement from the NBA the year before.

Tar Heels are among the other popular candidates for the job, though there is no perfect fit. UNC Greensboro head coach Wes Miller has been very successful, but at a much lower level than what the Tar Heels face in the ACC. Jerry Stackhouse, another former UNC star and former NBA All-Star and assistant coach, has spent two years leading Vanderbilt, but has struggled to get the Commodores to a competitive level.

Stackhouse reportedly interviewed for the job today. Cunningham says that he prefers to hire a current head coach, and that keeping it in the Tar Heel family is important, but he’s exploring all options.

Roy Williams, who took over at his alma mater in 2003 after a stint at Kansas, spent 18 years coaching the Tar Heels, winning three national championships and reaching the Final Four five times.

