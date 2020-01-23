The Spun

North Carolina Dominates The 2020 McDonald’s All-American Roster

A general view of a game being played between Duke and UNC.CHAPEL HILL, NC - FEBRUARY 20: Fans hold up paper snowflakes in an attempt to distract Rasheed Sulaimon #14 of the Duke Blue Devils as he shoots a free throw during a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center on February 20, 2014 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 74-66. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

North Carolina is in major jeopardy of missing the 2020 NCAA Tournament. Some are even already calling it a done deal. But help is on the way for next season.

The Tar Heels’ 2020 recruiting class is absolutely stacked. Roy Williams has three 5-stars and two 4-stars coming to Chapel Hill next season, according to 247Sports.

Perhaps even more impressive – four of North Carolina’s five 2020 signees have been selected to play in the McDonald’s All American Game on Apr. 1, 2020.

Here’s a look at UNC’s 2020 McDonald’s All American participants:

  • Day’Ron Sharpe – 5-star C
  • Walker Kessler – 5-star C
  • Caleb Love – 5-star PG
  • R.J. Davis – 4-star G

The Tar Heels’ four McDonald’s All American Game participants leads the entire country. Duke has the second-most selections with three.

North Carolina is set to bounce back in a major way next season. The Tar Heels will certainly be an inexperienced bunch, but are they an early 2021 national championship contender due to overall talent?

One thing’s for sure – UNC will have plenty of size next season.

The Tar Heels’ two highest rated players in the 2020 class are both centers. Sharpe is 6-foot-10 while Kessler is a 7-footer. That height will be a major advantage in ACC play next season.

It’s been a rough season for North Carolina. But it may just be one season of suffering given the Tar Heels’ incoming recruiting class.


