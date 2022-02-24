North Carolina Fans Aren’t Happy With ESPN’s Joe Lunardi

North Carolina fans are furious with ESPN’s Joe Lunardi because of his latest bracket projections. The Tar Heels are currently the first team of the “last four in” in Lunardi’s projections. So what’s the problem? Michigan sits two spots ahead in the “last four byes” section.

North Carolina is 20-8 overall and 12-5 in ACC play this season. Michigan is 15-11 overall and 9-7 in the Big Ten. There has to be more to the story, right? There certainly is, which is why Tar Heels fans are so upset.

If you recall, UNC dominated the Wolverines 72-51 early on in the 2021-22 season. Sure, it’s been almost three months since. But it’s difficult to fathom how Lunardi has Michigan ahead of North Carolina in his latest projections.

“This is becoming comical, a 20-win Carolina team is now behind a Michigan team they beat by 20 points despite not losing since the last update lmao,” tweeted Tate Frazier. This is becoming comical, a 20-win Carolina team is now behind a Michigan team they beat by 20 points despite not losing since the last update lmao https://t.co/UtPFhUXYf2 — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) February 24, 2022 As pointed out by a college basketball fan, however, Michigan has a stronger resume based on NET, KenPom and BPI rankings. The Wolverines also have a stronger showing against Quad1 opponents, going 3-7 compared to UNC’s 1-7 record.