Mack Brown’s return to North Carolina has been pretty successful to say the least. After getting off to promising 7-6 record in his first year back at Chapel Hill, the former national championship-winning coach is looking to build a powerhouse for years to come.

North Carolina is usually known for recruiting elite talent on the hardwood. Now, the Tar Heels are having equal success on the gridiron.

On Friday, the Tar Heels landed commitments from Raneiria Dillworth and Jared Wilson. Dillworth was down to UNC and Alabama when he opted to stick with the homestate Tar Heels, while Wilson is a former Georgia commit, who was also considering Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, and LSU. These latest additions have allowed North Carolina to leapfrog Clemson for the best 2021 class in the ACC, per 247Sports.

As a matter of fact, the current rankings from 247Sports has North Carolina with the No. 2 class in all of college football. Ohio State is the only school that’s higher on the list.

#UNC has passed Clemson (!) in the 2021 class rankings. https://t.co/2QpMfaN8zD — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) April 17, 2020

Brown has 14 hard commits for his 2021 class at the moment.

The top recruit for the Tar Heels is four-star quarterback Drake Maye. He should be an excellent replacement for Sam Howell when his time at Chapel Hill is over.

Clemson has won the ACC five-straight years, but perhaps North Carolina will put an end to Dabo Swinney’s reign in the near future.

Regardless, the future is bright for the Tar Heels.