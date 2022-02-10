North Carolina Forward Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

North Carolina basketball will be without forward Dawson Garcia for the remainder of the season, the program announced today.

Garcia, who joined the program this year after transferring from Marquette, is dealing with family medical concerns. He has missed the Tar Heels’ last six games.

Garcia, a native of Minnesota, released a statement today thanking the program for its support and revealing that his grandmother is currently in the ICU. Additionally, Garcia said his father almost died in December and he lost “several very special family members” in the past year.

“I cannot thank everyone enough for the unbelievable support that has automatically been given to me while I flew home to support my family,” Garcia’s statement reads. “Not everyone will understand, but those who know our family are very aware of the circumstances and challenges we are facing.

“As much as I love this University and basketball, being in the middle of a health crisis is where our family is right now and it’s where I need to be.”

In 16 games (12 starts), the 6-foot-11 Garcia averaged 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 37.5% from three-point range. The versatile sophomore posted 26 points in a loss to Purdue on November 20 and had back-to-back 20-point games against Elon and Furman in December.

North Carolina (17-7, 9-4 in ACC) will host Florida State in its next game this Saturday.