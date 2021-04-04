There Appears To Be 1 Leading Candidate At North Carolina

North Carolina’s men’s basketball program is in need of a new head coach.

Legendary Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams announced his retirement earlier this week. A search for Williams’ replacement is now underway.

“I no longer feel that I’m the right man for the job,” Williams said at his retirement press conference.

Who is the right man for the job?

That remains to be seen, but several big names have already been linked to the head coaching vacancy. However, many within the North Carolina basketball family prefer that the Tar Heels hire someone from within.

“In my gut, I hope Roy Williams picks his successor, and I hope it’s someone from the Carolina family,” UNC alumnus Larry Brown told ACC Network’s Packer and Durham, via ESPN. “… I know what Coach [Dean] Smith would want, I know what Coach [Frank] McGuire would want. … Keep it in the family, and let’s move forward.”

Brown might get his wish.

According to reports, North Carolina assistant coach Hubert Davis might be the leading candidate for the job.

Another former North Carolina player, Wes Miller, has also been mentioned for the vacancy.

Meanwhile, one big name has reportedly taken himself out of consideration. Things could be lining up for a Davis hire.