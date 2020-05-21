North Carolina, NC State Announce Update On Their Fall Schedules

The University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University each made major announcements on Thursday. The two prominent universities have made changes to the upcoming fall schedule.

Shared by college football insider Brett McMurphy, UNC and NC State will be “starting fall semester early on Aug. 10.” In addition, the two schools will be cancelling the annual fall break all while “completing semester before Thanksgiving.”

Universities typically schedule the fall semester to end in the middle of December, prior to holidays. But this change will allow students to return home all the way before Thanksgiving. Now, students will have almost a two-month break between the fall and winter semester. Previously, the holiday break only accounted for two to three weeks.

It’s unclear what changes this will have on athletic programs, if any. But additional changes by more universities will likely take place to accommodate pandemic protocols.

This is a cautionary move by North Carolina and North Carolina State. Medical experts believe there could be a second wave of COVID-19 cases this winter, which would obviously be an issue for universities and students. But the two North Carolina schools are getting ahead of the potential problem.

Each university is expected to have students on-campus this fall, potentially opening the door for fall sports to take place.

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out, but optimism is high at the moment.