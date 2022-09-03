North Carolina Reportedly Won't Have Star Player vs. Appalachian State

CHAPEL HILL, NC - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kenan Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

North Carolina's offense will be shorthanded for this Saturday afternoon's clash with Appalachian State.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, North Carolina will be without star wideout Josh Downs.

Per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the reason Downs won't play this weekend is because he's dealing with a lower body injury. It's not considered to be a serious injury.

Thamel added that Downs is not currently warming up with the rest of the team.

Downs earned First-Team All-ACC honors during the 2021 season. He finished the year with 101 receptions for 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns.

In North Carolina's 2022 season opener, Downs had nine receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns against Florida A&M.

With Downs unable to go this Saturday, the Tar Heels will need Bryson Nesbit, John Copenhaver, Gavin Blackwell and J.J. Jones to step up.

North Carolina and Appalachian State will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.