North Carolina Star Had Emergency Surgery Before Game 2

CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 06: Head Coach Scott Forbes talks to his North Carolina Tar Heels team before a baseball game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 6, 2022 at Truist Field in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

UNC baseball will have to stave off elimination against Arkansas in the super regional this afternoon without one of its key players.

Tar Heels third baseman Mac Horvath, who started and batted second in yesterday's 4-1 Game 1 loss to the Razorbacks, underwent an emergency appendectomy last night.

He is out today, according to a UNC team statement.

Horvath has started all 63 games for the Tar Heels this season and is slashing .268/.390/.557. The Rochester, Minn. native is second on the team in runs scored with 64 and fourth in home runs (18) and RBI (53).

Without Horvath, UNC will try to win today in order to force a do-or-die Game 3 on Monday. Currently, the Heels and Razorbacks are scoreless in the bottom of the second inning in Chapel Hill.

You can watch that game on ESPN2.