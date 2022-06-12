North Carolina Star Had Emergency Surgery Before Game 2
UNC baseball will have to stave off elimination against Arkansas in the super regional this afternoon without one of its key players.
Tar Heels third baseman Mac Horvath, who started and batted second in yesterday's 4-1 Game 1 loss to the Razorbacks, underwent an emergency appendectomy last night.
He is out today, according to a UNC team statement.
Horvath has started all 63 games for the Tar Heels this season and is slashing .268/.390/.557. The Rochester, Minn. native is second on the team in runs scored with 64 and fourth in home runs (18) and RBI (53).
Without Horvath, UNC will try to win today in order to force a do-or-die Game 3 on Monday. Currently, the Heels and Razorbacks are scoreless in the bottom of the second inning in Chapel Hill.
You can watch that game on ESPN2.