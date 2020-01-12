It’s been a bizarre season of college basketball. Top ranked teams are dropping left and right seemingly each and every week. But that’s not even the strangest aspect of the season. North Carolina, which entered the year with really high expectations, is a disaster.

North Carolina is a college basketball blue-blood – and it’d be foolish to ever count the Tar Heels out of making the NCAA Tournament. But that’s a legitimate possibility for Roy William’s team after Saturday’s result.

The Tar Heels fell at the hands of the Clemson Tigers 79-76 in overtime on Saturday. It’s the first time North Carolina has lost at home to Clemson. Ever.

UNC was previously 59-0 against the Tigers when playing at home. It was the longest road losing streak for any team in Division I history.

The streak is over! Clemson gets its 1st-ever win at North Carolina. The Tigers had been 0-59 all-time in Chapel Hill, the longest road losing streak by one team vs another in Division I history (series began in 1926). pic.twitter.com/y5V1L8wGBa — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2020

This is unbelievable. It’s been an abysmal season in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina is now 8-8 after the Tar Heels’ defeat against Clemson. UNC has lost three straight games, all coming against ACC opponents (Georgia Tech, Pitt and now Clemson).

The Tar Heels’ current losing streak is the second time this season they’ve lost at least three-straight games. North Carolina suffered a four-game losing streak in December with losses to Ohio State, Virginia, Wofford and Gonzaga.

There’s a legitimate chance UNC doesn’t make the NCAA Tournament. Cole Anthony’s injury has certainly had an enormous impact on this team.

