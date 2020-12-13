North Carolina’s Running Backs Made College Football History Today

North Carolina running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter made college football history during the Tar Heels’ 62-26 routing of Miami on Saturday night.

The box score for the UNC today looked like something out of a video game. Williams rushed for 236 yards and and Carter for 308. Their combined 544 yards marks the most by any duo in FBS history.

The pairing blew the previous record of 504 yards out of the water.

Javonte Williams & Michael Carter: Most rushing yards in FBS history by a RB duo (544) pic.twitter.com/intcQf7Ult — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 13, 2020

You're probably NEVER going to see numbers from a pair of teammates like this again 🤯 Michael Carter: 24 rushes, 308 yds, 2 TD

Javonte Williams: 23 rushes, 236 yds, 3 TD The MOST rush yards by teammates in FBS history! pic.twitter.com/9lKuRjBUQx — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 13, 2020

When you put up these kind of numbers, you’re bound to break more than just one record.

The North Carolina running backs also became the first duo in conference history to rush for more than 200 yards apiece — making them the most prolific single-game pairing since the ACC was formed in 1953.

Both Michael Carter and Javonte Williams have eclipsed 200 rushing yards. They are the first ACC duo to each rush for 200 yards in a single game since the conference formed in 1953. pic.twitter.com/qognvmhlZG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2020

Williams and Carter didn’t just pack the yardage column. The two also combined for a staggering five touchdowns on the day.

Junior power back Javonte Williams lead the charge for the Tar Heels early, scoring two rushing touchdowns on their first two possessions. Williams ended his day with three TDs, claiming the program’s record for touchdowns in a single season with 22 and counting.

Senior speedster Michael Carter showed off his big-play potential all day. On North Carolina’s third drive of the game, Carter busted out a massive 65-yard touchdown to put the Tar Heels up 21-3 in the first quarter. He ended the day with an unheard of average of 12.8 yards per each of his 24 carries.

Michael Carter said see ya

🏃🏿‍♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/ODi3g9fDkM — Boom or Bust: The Draft Show (@BoomOrBustDraft) December 12, 2020

With such an outstanding showing on the ground, you’d think the Tar Heel’s passing numbers would be lacking today against Miami. You’d be wrong.

Quarterback sensation Sam Howell notched yet another incredible game, throwing 14/19 for 223 yards. Even though 19 pass attempts is a new season low for Howell, the prolific running by Williams and Carter opened up the opportunity for deep balls down the field.

Dyami Brown had four receptions for 167 yards, averaging an insane 41.8 yards per catch.

Howell also threw, rushed and received for a touchdown — becoming one of only two players to accomplish that in a single game this year.

Marquise Williams was the last player to achieve this feat for North Carolina back in 2014.

Sam Howell is the first ACC player to record a Pass TD, Rush TD and Rec TD in the same game since North Carolina's Marquise Williams in 2014. pic.twitter.com/Oqdj0hrusE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2020

Saturday’s matchup between No. 10 Miami and No. 17 North Carolina had some pretty massive postseason implications.

With a blowout win today, the Tar Heels have likely solidified themselves as the third highest ranked team in the conference. The highest ranked ACC team not in the College Football Playoff earns an Orange Bowl berth and a chance to play in a New Year’s Six game.

If Clemson is able to take down Notre Dame in the ACC championship game, both the Tigers and the Fighting Irish would likely remain in the top four — leaving North Carolina as the top ranked conference team not in the CFP.

With it’s first win over a top-10 team since a victory over Miami in 2004, North Carolina will likely see a significant jump in the rankings on Tuesday.