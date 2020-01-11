Payton Page, 5-Star Defensive Tackle, Announces Top 5 Schools

Most of the top prospects of the 2020 recruiting cycle have already committed. All eyes are starting to turn to the 2021 class. One of the top commits of 2021 cycle made a major announcement on Saturday morning.

Payton Page, 5-star defensive tackle, has cut his list of schools he’s currently considering down to five. North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Clemson and LSU have made the cut for the coveted defensive prospect.

Page made his top-5 announcement on Instagram Saturday morning. Check it out below.

Page ranks as the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 7 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports Composite score.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound 5-star already has the size and strength to be an immediate contributor at the next level. During his 2019 high school season, Page had 71 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and three sacks.

The massive defensive prospect will be a major addition for the school that earns his commitment. While five schools are currently being considered, two of them stand out.

This is expected to be a Clemson-North Carolina battle over the next year. The Tigers have been the toughest team to beat in the recruiting game as of late. But the Tar Heels are the hometown favorite.

It may be another year until Page makes up his mind as to where he’ll play college football. But five coaching staffs are now aware they’re in the running.