Payton Page, Nation’s No. 6 Defensive Tackle, Names Final 3 Schools

Payton Page – four-star prospect and the No. 6 defensive tackle in the 2021 cycle – named his final three schools on Thursday evening.

Page is an extremely large interior defensive lineman – one of the biggest in the 2021 cycle. At 6-foot-4, 360 pounds, the four-star defensive tackle is ready to compete at the collegiate level.

The North Carolina native currently ranks as the 66th overall prospect in the rising senior class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

After sorting through his options, Page has narrowed his top schools to just three – Clemson, Tennessee and North Carolina have each made the cut. The elite defensive prospect made his final three announcement via his Instagram page:

All signs point to Page ending up with Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. Clemson has had immense success recruiting elite defensive lineman and developing them for the NFL. The Tigers now consistently have one of the best defensive lines in the country.

But the Tar Heels remain a major threat to land Page given his home town’s proximity to the University of North Carolina. The two ACC programs appear to be a leg up above the Volunteers.

It’s unclear as to when Page will make his collegiate commitment. But he’ll surely provide an instant impact for the school he chooses.