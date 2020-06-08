Photo: Michael Jordan Has A Cool ‘Catch 23’ Fishing Boat

With a net worth of over $2 billion, it’s understandable that Michael Jordan has splashed some cash on a luxury fishing boat here and there.

Ahead of a fishing tournament in North Carolina, the Tar Heels and Bulls legend has docked his boat in Morehead City for all to see. Dubbed Catch 23, the vessel is definitely a sight to behold.

It’s an 80-foot Viking sportfish boat painted in his favorite Carolina Blue. On the sides you’ll find his iconic Air Jordan 3 elephant print, with black panther imaging on the back. It’s the same design that he uses on his private plane.

HauloverInlet.com describes the Catch 23 fishing vessel as “built for the ultra rich” with several rooms, a washer and dryer, full lounge, salon and all of the amenities of a fishing boat. Given Jordan’s aforementioned wealth, buying the thing was likely a drop in the bucket for him.

Looks like Michael Jordan will be participating in this week’s @bigrockfishing Tournament. #Catch23 pic.twitter.com/Mg650UeNPn — Talk of the Town (@1037WTIB) June 5, 2020

Of course, Catch 23 pales in comparison to the $80 million yacht The G.O.A.T. bought in 2019. The 230-foot luxury vessel boasts eight cabins, a fully-stocked bar, dining room, deck jacuzzi, full gym, AV and satellite system for business meetings, and of course, a full-length basketball court.

But Jordan isn’t saving all of his wealth for fishing in luxury. Just last week he pledged a whopping $100 million over ten years to help organizations fighting racial injustice in America.

If that’s not G.O.A.T. level then nothing is.