Photos: UNC Coach Roy Williams Is Growing A Beard

Like many other men, UNC head coach Roy Williams is using this time of quarantine and social distancing to grow facial hair.

Throughout his legendary coaching career, Williams has always been clean shaven. It is impossible to recall seeing him in public with even some noticeable stubble, let alone an actual beard.

However, with nowhere to go and nobody to see for the foreseeable future, Williams is letting himself get shaggy for the time being. Thanks to Ross Martin of Inside Carolina, we have photographic evidence of a hirsute Roy.

It looks like his beard is still in the early stages, but you can clearly see the scruff in the pictures below. Wonder how long Roy will keep it going.

#UNC head coach Roy Williams is growing a beard! pic.twitter.com/DBLDSpEulc — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) April 7, 2020

While the current conditions aren’t ideal for anybody, Roy has to be happy to have the 2019-20 season in the rearview mirror. The Tar Heels finished 14-19 and were blown out in the final game of the year, an 81-53 loss to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament.

Not only was this Carolina’s first losing season in nearly two decades, it was also the first losing season of Williams’ career as a head coach. However, better times should be ahead.

North Carolina boasts the No. 3 recruiting class in the country for next season, with three five-star prospects and two four-star recruits on their way to Chapel Hill. We’d expect a major bounce back campaign for the Heels in 2020-21.