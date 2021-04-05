Report: 5 Coaches That Have Interviewed For North Carolina Job

Of all the hires that’ll be made in college basketball this off-season, none will be more impactful than North Carolina‘s. The Tar Heels are in search of a new head coach following the sudden retirement of the iconic Roy Williams last week.

UNC is already in the interview process. The Tar Heels have reportedly only interviewed candidates which have ties to the program, according to C.L. Brown of The News & Observer.

Williams is reportedly heavily involved in the interview process, which makes sense. He wants to find the right successor to carry on what he’s built in Chapel Hill over the years.

North Carolina’s current interview list includes UNC assistants Steve Robinson and Hubert Davis. It also includes Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse. A few others are also in the mix, according to the News & Observer reporter.

“The list included, but was not limited to, current UNC assistant coaches Steve Robinson and Hubert Davis, Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse, Monmouth head coach King Rice and UNC Greensboro head coach Wes Miller,” Brown writes, via NewsObserver.com. “In addition to interviewing for the head coach position, one source indicated several candidates were also asked their interest in joining the staff in a supporting role.”

Most reports have indicated the Tar Heels would like to keep the hire in-house through a promotion. But UNC has extended its search outside of the program, which isn’t anything out of the ordinary.

North Carolina basketball’s next head coach has massive shoes to fill. Williams leaves behind a strong foundation.

It appears we may soon discover who will be taking over the program.