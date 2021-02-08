The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Here’s Why North Carolina vs. Miami Is Postponed

North Carolina players celebrate on the bench during a game.CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 19: R.J. Davis #4 Day'Ron Sharpe #11 and Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrate during the final minutes of the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 19, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Tar Heels defeated the Wildcats 75-63. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Tonight’s North Carolina-Miami game has been postponed, and we now have a report detailing why the contest was a late scratch.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the game was called off because a video has surfaced featuring UNC big men Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe partying maskless following Saturday night’s rivalry win over Duke.

It’s unclear about where the alleged video was taken, but there were several documented large crowd gatherings on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill after the Tar Heels took down the Blue Devils in Durham.

If Goodman’s report is accurate, it will be interesting to see if Bacot or Sharpe face punishment, or if subsequent UNC games are affected.

The Heels are scheduled to travel to No. 9 Virginia on Saturday and host No. 18 Virginia Tech next Tuesday night.

No program wants to have games postponed, but UNC definitely needs to have as many chances to play as possible. The Heels are 12-6 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and would likely be in the NCAA Tournament as of today.

However, they need to continue winning in order to solidify their bid.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.