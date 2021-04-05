Report: Some Former UNC Players Preferred Another Coach

This afternoon, North Carolina will officially name current assistant and former star player Hubert Davis as its new head coach.

As soon as Roy Williams announced his retirement last week, Davis was immediately mentioned as a likely replacement. He’s been on staff at his alma mater since 2012 and Williams has been grooming the onetime NBA first-round pick to potentially take over.

However, Davis was not the only name mentioned for the premier vacancy. Wes Miller, who played for Williams at UNC from 2004-07, has been the head coach of UNC Greensboro since 2011, where he’s made a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances.

Miller reportedly interviewed at his alma mater, but Davis wound up getting the job. Interestingly, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that while Davis was Williams’ choice to succeed him, there were some former players who preferred Miller taking over the program.

Miller has been a successful college head coach for a decade, so he does have that over Davis, who has never been a head coach at any level. We know that Davis had Williams’ support, and the support of at least one prominent former teammate.

Maybe some younger ex-Heels who played with Miller but were never coached by Davis voiced their support for the 38-year-old coach. We’ll never know for sure.

At the very least, we know that if Davis doesn’t work out, and UNC wants to hire Miller down the line, it should be able to. No way he turns down that job at any point if it is there for the taking.