Roy Williams Has Brutally Honest Comment After UNC’s Loss

The UNC Tar Heels fell to Georgia Tech yesterday, losing 96-83 and falling to 13th in the ACC standings. After the disappointing loss, head coach Roy Williams had a brutally honest assessment of himself and the team so far.

Speaking to the media, Williams said that losing the way they did to Georgia Tech was “the most most disappointed, most upset” that he’s ever been in a game. He felt that the game made him feel more negative about himself and the team than he ever had.

“It’s the most negative I’ve ever felt about myself, and most negative I’ve ever felt about any team,” he said.

You can almost feel his sadness and frustration in the video of his press conference here:

North Carolina started the season strongly enough, going 6-1 with a win over No. 11 Oregon serving as the high water mark.

But it was a December to forget for the Tar Heels as they suffered a four-game losing streak.

They seemed to recover in late-December with wins over UCLA and Yale, but yesterday’s loss ended their brief winning streak.

Last week was the first time in over five years that UNC didn’t even receive votes in the AP poll.

With the team struggling as much as it is, one has to wonder if Roy Williams can turn things around in time for March…