Roy Williams Reacts To North Carolina Hiring Hubert Davis

Even before Hubert Davis took a job on Roy Williams‘ coaching staff at North Carolina, the two were inextricably linked.

As a UNC assistant in the late 1980s, Williams helped recruit Davis. Now, he’s turning over the program to the former Tar Heel star, who was officially introduced as the new head coach at his alma mater on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Williams released a video endorsing Davis, who he calls “finest young man he’s ever known.” In the video, Williams relays how Dean Smith almost didn’t offer Davis, until the unheralded shooting guard confidently convinced the legendary head coach to take a chance on him.

“Hubert was an overachiever who also became a first round draft choice,” Williams said. “He also played 12 years in the NBA. I’ve never known a finer person in my life who has a switch that he turns on and he can be as competitive as anyone around. Hubert Davis will not be an overachiever as a coach to me. Because I think he’s going to be great. “Hubert, welcome to that seat as the head basketball coach at North Carolina. You will love it. I will love you sitting there. I will be here cheering. I won’t ever criticize you, I will blame it on the officials. You are the finest young man I’ve ever known in my life. This is hard because I love this program, but you love this program and have the same passion as I do. You will be better than me. Congratulations son.”

The 50-year-old Davis has been an assistant coach at UNC since 2012. He’s also been the program’s JV head coach.

“I’m a Tar Heel and I’m proud, thankful, humbled and appreciative of being your new men’s basketball coach for the University of North Carolina,” Davis said after being hired yesterday.