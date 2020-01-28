The Spun

Roy Williams Offers The Latest On UNC G Cole Anthony

UNC freshman guard Cole Anthony against Notre Dame.CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 06: Cole Anthony #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after making a three-point basket against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at the Dean Smith Center on November 06, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 76-65. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

UNC has been without star point guard Cole Anthony since early December. The Heels have struggled without the five-star freshman, going 4-8 in his absence.

Anthony underwent surgery on a partially torn meniscus in his right knee and was declared out for 4-to-6 weeks. That time frame is up, and now we’re waiting to see if and when Anthony returns to the court.

During a radio appearance today, UNC head coach Roy Williams offered up an update on Anthony’s progress. He still has one big hurdle to clear.

Williams says Anthony has still not been declared fit for contact.

Of course, once Anthony went down, there was instant speculation that he would sit out the rest of the season to heal and preserve his status as a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

However, that’s not an option, according to Anthony’s father Greg, a former NBA point guard and current Turner Sports analyst.

“Cole is just different,” Greg Anthony said, via Sports Illustrated. “That would never be an option for him. He wants to help his brothers; it’s killed him not being able to get out there and play with them.”

With last night’s win at NC State, UNC moved to 10-10 on the season and 3-6 in ACC play. The Heels will likely have to win eight of their final 11 regular season games to have a shot at making the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team.


