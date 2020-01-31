Roy Williams Provides Injury Update On UNC Star Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony hasn’t suited up for the North Carolina Tar Heels since the beginning of December. Fortunately for head coach Roy Williams, he could have his five-star guard on the court this weekend.

North Carolina has struggled mightily this season as the prestigious program currently owns a 3-6 record in ACC play, which ranks near the bottom in the conference. Not having Anthony on the court for almost all of December and January clearly plays a factor.

In nine games this season, Anthony is averaging 19.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He’s undoubtedly North Carolina’s most important player.

Anthony spent the last six weeks on the shelf due to a partially torn meniscus. Although the top NBA prospect could just shut it down and wait for the draft, it appears he is on track to play this Saturday against Boston College.

Williams told the media that Anthony is probable for tomorrow’s game.

The Tar Heels will see how Anthony feels during practice today before making a final decision. As long as he doesn’t suffer any setbacks he should be good to go.

Maybe the return of Anthony could inspire the Tar Heels to make a run at an NCAA Tournament bid, but that’s a long shot at the moment.

Tipoff for the Boston College-North Carolina game is at 6 p.m. ET from the Dean Smith Center. We’ll see if Anthony returns to the hardwood for this conference showdown.