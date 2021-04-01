Duke Basketball Reacts To Roy Williams’ Retirement News

One of the true legends of college basketball has retired. North Carolina basketball made the surprising announcement this morning that Roy Williams has called it a career.

This is a huge moment for one of college basketball’s greatest rivalries. Williams took over the job at his alma mater in 2003, after a 15 year run at Kansas. He spent the next 18 seasons going head to head with Mike Krzyzewski and Duke.

With today’s announcement, Roy Williams finishes with an 18-22 record against Coach K and the Blue Devils. The series was 19-17 in favor of Duke in the regular season. Somewhat surprisingly, the teams only met four times in the ACC Tournament, with Duke taking three of those matchups.

With today’s news, Duke basketball has paid tribute to the longtime rival coach. “Thank you for all you have done for the game, our league and the greatest rivalry in sports,” the team’s official Twitter account posted today.

Williams is the first of the ACC’s Hall of Fame coaches to officially retire. Ahead of the 2017-18 season, Rick Pitino was fired by Louisville amid the program’s role in the adidas scandal, though he has reemerged at Iona.

Mike Krzyzewski, 74, and Jim Boeheim, 76, are poised to continue on. Neither has hinted at retirement being on the immediate horizon, with Boeheim recently saying that he plans to coach until he “can’t win anymore.” Many figure he may step down when his son, Syracuse star guard Buddy Boeheim, wraps up his career in a year or two.

Roy Williams retires with a career record of 903-264. He was 485-163 in 18 years with North Carolina basketball, posting an impressive 212-94 ACC record. He won three national championships with the Tar Heels, along with nine ACC regular season titles and three ACC Tournament Championships.

