College Basketball World Reacts To The Roy Williams News

Roy Williams speaking at a memorial service for Dean Smith.CHAPEL HILL, NC - FEBRUARY 22: North Carolina Tar Heels coach Roy Williams shows Dean Smith's famous four corners symbol during a memorial service at the Dean Smith Center on February 22, 2015 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It doesn’t appear to be an April Fools prank. Moments ago, North Carolina basketball announced the retirement of Roy Williams.

Williams, one of the true legends in college basketball coaching, has been at his alma mater since 2003, when he left one of the other biggest programs in college hoops: Kansas. Roy has a career record of 903-264, winning three NCAA Tournaments, and making the Final Four nine times.

The timing of North Carolina’s announcement has raised plenty of questions. It is, of course, April Fools’ Day, where pranks are RAMPANT on the internet. “Roy Williams is retiring,” is certainly something that could be put out there as one of those, but this is, by all accounts, real. Why UNC didn’t wait until April 2 to release this is a question for another day, but the college basketball world is now settling in on the idea that one of the titans of the sport is truly stepping down.

Beyond the date of the announcement, tributes and reactions to Roy’s decision are pouring in, as is early speculation about who will replace him. The North Carolina job is one of the best in all of college sports, so this is a huge moment.

One interesting, but perhaps unsurprising takeaway comes from Jeff Goodman of Stadium. He says that Williams, who is 70, is frustrated with many of the changes coming to the sport, between the onslaught of transfers, and the impending NIL reform that is set to radically change the sport.

Taking over for Roy Williams at UNC is a huge opportunity for the next Tar Heels coach. There is plenty of work to be done in Chapel Hill as well.

North Carolina was 14-19, with a 6-14 ACC record in 2019-20. They recovered a bit this year, but it was still a very middling campaign for UNC, going 18-11 (10-6), and falling in the first round as an 8-seed to Wisconsin.

In recent weeks, Walker Kessler, Sterling Manley, and Walker Miller have all entered the transfer portal from North Carolina basketball. Freshman Day’Ron Sharpe has entered his name into the NBA Draft.


