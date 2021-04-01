Breaking: Coach Roy Williams Announces He’s Retiring

In what does not appear to be an April Fools Day joke – although on April 1, you can never be too sure – North Carolina Tar Heels head basketball coach Roy Williams has announced his retirement.

Williams, 70, is one of the greatest head coaches in college basketball history.

The now-former Kansas and North Carolina head coach has won multiple national championships, winning it all in 2005, 2009 and 2017. Williams has made nine Final Fours, including four at Kansas and five at North Carolina.

Carolina Basketball announced the news on Thursday morning.

“After 33 years as a Hall of Fame head coach, our beloved Tar Heel Roy Williams is announcing his retirement. Thank you for all you have done and meant to everyone who plays and loves our game,” the Tar Heels announced.

From North Carolina:

The 2007 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee will address the media at a press conference on Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center today (Thursday, April 1) at 4 p.m. The press conference is closed to the public. Fans may watch at GoHeels.com. Williams, a 1972 UNC graduate, just concluded his 18th season as the head coach at his alma mater. In addition to NCAA titles in 2005, 2009 and 2017, he led the Tar Heels to a 485-163 record, two other Final Fours, nine ACC regular-season championships and three ACC Tournament crowns.

Congrats on a great career, Roy.