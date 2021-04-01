On Thursday morning, North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams shocked the basketball world when he announced his retirement.

Tar Heels fans were just hoping it was a cruel April Fool’s Day joke, but that wasn’t to be. After winning three national championships as UNC’s head coach, Williams is officially stepping down.

The 70-year-old head coach had a brutally honest admission about his decision to retire. “I no longer feel that I’m the right man for the job,” Williams said, per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

It’s a tough realization for a coach who will go down as one of the best in college basketball history. With Williams on the way out, the Tar Heels will have a tough time finding a suitable replacement.

North Carolina is one of the best jobs in the country, but there are few coaches like Williams out there. The longtime Tar Heels coach is going to do everything possible to help his former program though.

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham told reporters that Williams has already made a recommendation for his replacement.

Bubba Cunningham says Roy Williams "absolutely" will have input into UNC's decision, and Roy Williams has already made his recommendation for someone to replace him. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 1, 2021

While we don’t know who it is just yet, fans have been making their guesses for most of the day. A consensus top choice was Hubert Davis, who has been an assistant under Williams since the 2012 season.

Cunningham noted keeping the job “in the North Carolina family” is important, but not the only factor.

Who will be the next head coach at North Carolina?