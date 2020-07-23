Roy Williams, Wife Wanda Make Incredibly Generous Donation

Roy Williams will go down as one of the best coaches in college basketball history not just because his success on the court, but the way he handles himself off it. This past spring, he and his wife, Wanda, made an incredible donation to help out North Carolina’s student-athletes.

Williams and his wife donated over $600,000 to fund the scholarships of seniors whose seasons were cut short because of the coronavirus. It’s a heartwarming gesture from Roy and Wanda, and it just goes to show how well they get along with the community at Chapel Hill.

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham orchestrated a video chat to let the spring coaches know who funded their athletes’ scholarships. Every coach thanked Roy and Wanda for their charitable act.

“Only a handful of people at the University knew what Roy and Wanda had done to support our students,” Cunningham said in a statement. “He called me in March the day the NCAA canceled all spring championships. He didn’t want those students to miss that experience and wanted to fund those scholarships for next year. I still get chills when I think about his phone call and the impact it would have for dozens of our students.”

Several seniors will be able to compete next season because of this donation from the Williams family.

The fact that Roy and Wanda never questioned how much it would cost to fund all the scholarships just speaks volumes about their character.

North Carolina has taken care of Williams over the past 17 years, and he has returned the favor with three national championships.

Kudos to Roy Williams for helping out the athletic department during these uncertain times.