Look: UNC Football Player’s Epic Name Is Going Viral

Every year, a few college football players turn heads, not for their play on the field, but for their incredible names. As ACC football starts up today, that is the case for one standout North Carolina defensive back: Storm Duck.

Duck signed with the Tar Heels in late 2018. He was the No. 116 cornerback in the 2019 recruiting class per 247Sports, and has exceeded expectations so far as a college player.

Duck emerged as a starter for the surprising North Carolina squad last year, helping lead the defensive backfield in nine of 13 games. He had 37 tackles on the year, with two interceptions and five pass breakups.

The Tar Heels are back in action this afternoon. The team, which begins the season at No. 18, is hosting Syracuse. Storm Duck is once again a big factor for the team, and college football fans tuning into ACC Network are getting a kick out of his incredible name.

Obviously there are plenty of jokes about how Oregon whiffed on him in recruiting. Now, he’s a key member of Mack Brown’s first recruiting class, one that looks primed to take over the ACC Coastal over the next few years.

After a 7-6 2018 season, in which the team nearly beat Clemson and lost a ton of games by one score, North Carolina football is expected to have a big breakout season, and challenge for a spot in the ACC Championship. The team is playing without divisions this year, and Notre Dame is involved making things interesting.

They have their hands full today, though. As 23.5-point favorites, UNC leads Syracuse just 10-6 in the third quarter. Duck and his defense have held the Orange out of the end zone, but a revamped 3-3-5 defense for Syracuse have given star quarterback Sam Howell and an explosive Tar Heels offense fits so far.