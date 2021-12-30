There Are 4 Major Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

If the College Football Playoff is the main course of the 2021-22 bowl season, then today’s bowl games are the appetizer. And we’ve got some good ones on the menu.

Four bowl games are scheduled for today, all of which feature Power Five programs at NFL stadiums. There are some pretty notable names on the schedule as well.

At 11:30 a.m. EST, the North Carolina–South Carolina football rivalry gets renewed in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Then at 3 p.m. it will be Tennessee and Purdue squaring off in the Music City Bowl.

In the evening ACC Champion Pitt takes on No. 10 Michigan State in the Peach Bowl at 7 p.m. Finally, Midwest battles Southwest as Wisconsin takes on Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl at 10:30 p.m.

Here is the full schedule of games and their channels for today’s college football bowl games (all times EST):

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina (-11) vs. South Carolina, 11:30 a.m., ESPN Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee (-7.5), 3:00 p.m. EST, ESPN Peach Bowl: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 10 Michigan State (-3.5), 7:00 p.m. EST, ESPN Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin (-6.5) vs. Arizona State, 10:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

Those four games all have plenty of storylines around them, but they’re still just the appetizers.

Tomorrow’s games are the ones everyone is going to be glued to their seats watching. Alabama will take on Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl first. Then Michigan will battle Georgia in the Orange Bowl later in the day.

This year is ending on a high note.