Former UNC Basketball Star Tyler Zeller Signs With New Team

The transaction window for the NBA has officially opened up this week, as teams are looking to add reinforcements in time for the playoffs this summer. Former UNC basketball star Tyler Zeller is one of many players that received a contract this week.

Zeller spent the start of the season on the Denver Nuggets, but the team quickly released him in October. He’ll now try to make an impact for yet another franchise in the Western Conference.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs will sign Zeller for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. They’ll be among the 22 teams heading to Orlando for the league’s “bubble plan.”

San Antonio will not have LaMarcus Aldridge for the rest of the season. The All-Star forward underwent surgery on his right shoulder earlier this month, so the team has a huge hole to fill in the frontcourt.

It’d be unrealistic for the Spurs to expect Zeller to play major minutes when the season resumes. However, the former Tar Heel should be able to provide some relief for the starting lineup.

During a four-game stint with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019, Zeller averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Zeller is a beloved figure in Chapel Hill for winning the ACC Player of the Year in 2012 and being part of the championship team in 2009.

We’ll see Zeller in action when the NBA tips off on July 30.