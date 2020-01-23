A frustrating season for Roy Williams and the Tar Heels is only getting more frustrating by the week. On top of riding a four-game losing streak, they must now move forward without one of their top guards, Brandon Robinson.

The team announced that Robinson has been ruled out for tonight’s game against Virginia Tech. Robinson is dealing with a lingering neck injury he suffered in a car accident after UNC’s game against Clemson earlier this month.

The senior guard was fit to play this past weekend against Pitt, but apparently he hasn’t been completely healthy.

Robinson is UNC’s No. 3 leading scorer, averaging 12.1 points per game. He leads the team with 2.5 three-pointers per game.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has won seven of their last nine but is eager to avenge their recent lost to Syracuse. A potential home win over the longtime ACC titans will have the Hokies eager to seize the opportunity.

The Tar Heels are 8-9 on the season and dead last in the ACC standings at 1-5. Unless Roy Williams can figure something out quickly, UNC’s only path to the NCAA Tournament will be winning the ACC Tournament.

They have not missed March Madness since 2010.

What kind of an impact will Brandon Robinson’s absence have on the Tar Heels?