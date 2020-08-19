UNC Announces Temporary Decision On Sports Amid Outbreak

On Wednesday afternoon, North Carolina announced it suspended all athletic activities following “a continued upward trend in positive Covid-19 tests.”

Unfortunately, North Carolina isn’t the first and won’t be the last school to do so. Earlier this week, Notre Dame announced classes will be held virtually for at least the first two weeks.

North Carolina reported two new “clusters” on campus, which led to the decision. All athletics have been suspended until at least 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.

“After consulting with our health experts and University leadership, we are taking this action to protect our students, coaches and staff,” said Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “We want to make sure we continue to do everything we can to ensure that that our teams, campus and community remain healthy.”

Because of a continued upward trend in positive Covid-19 tests on campus, Carolina Athletics will suspend athletic activities for all sports teams until at least 5 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, August 20) Full Release: https://t.co/IgLkT3VDAP#GoHeels — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) August 19, 2020

Earlier this week, North Carolina announced all undergraduate classes would shift to remote learning. The school also asked that students residing in on-campus residence halls move home.

Several college football programs have had to make the same decision in recent weeks. Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma are notable programs who shuttered their doors for a time due to Covid-19.

Last week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season due to the virus.

The North Carolina football team is set to open its season against the Syracuse Orange on September 12.