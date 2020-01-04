UNC Basketball Had An Absolute Nightmare 1st Half Against Georgia Tech

UNC basketball is already missing star Cole Anthony and lost promising freshman Anthony Harris to an ACL tear earlier this week. They’re hurting, literally and figuratively.

Still, today’s first half performance against Georgia Tech was beyond the Tar Heels’ worst nightmare. It was as bad a 20 minutes of offensive basketball as you could possibly have.

At halftime, UNC is down 47-27 but the score only begins to describe the carnage. The Heels missed their first 15 shots from the field, and didn’t convert a made field goal until a Garrison Brooks jump shot with 6:50 to play in the half.

Overall, UNC has seven made field goals and 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. If there is a bright side for the Tar Heels, they are 12-of-14 from the free throw line.

Georgia Tech's 20-point lead is the largest deficit ever by #UNC at the Dean E. Smith Center. — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) January 4, 2020

Even when Anthony, the top freshman in the country and potential No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, was in the lineup for UNC, the Heels had some offensive struggles. Without him, scoring has been a true grind.

Harris inherited a much larger role when Anthony went down last month, but now his season is over. If Anthony doesn’t return, UNC’s ceiling might be the NIT.

In the meantime, they’ll try to snap out of their funk in the second half tonight.