UNC PG Cole Anthony Hints At Return In Instagram Post

UNC freshman guard Cole Anthony against Notre Dame.CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 06: Cole Anthony #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after making a three-point basket against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at the Dean Smith Center on November 06, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 76-65. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

UNC basketball is in the midst of its worst season in a decade, and the absence of Cole Anthony is the primary reason why. Anthony has not played since December 8 due to a partially torn meniscus

After surgery to repair the injury on December 17, it was announced that Anthony would miss “four-to-six weeks.” Now, after sitting out exactly four weeks, he’s showing signs of progressing towards a return.

Yesterday, Anthony commented on an Instagram post, saying he would be back “soon.” Tonight, Anthony’s own Instagram post has UNC fans excited.

Anthony shared a photo of himself and Roy Williams high-fiving during a practice earlier in the season along with the following caption:

“Can’t wait to join my brothers on the court again.”

Can’t wait to join my brothers on the court again

Before his injury, Anthony was averaging a team-high 19.1 points per game, along with 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest in nine games.

UNC was 6-3 with Anthony but is just 2-5 without him, including three-straight losses in the ACC. At 8-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play, the Heels need an exceptionally strong second half of the season. Otherwise, they’ll miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

Getting Anthony back would certainly help immensely. Right now, there has been no definitive announcement on his projected return date.


