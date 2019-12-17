UNC Star Cole Anthony Posts Message After Injury News

Just days after falling out of the AP Top 25, the North Carolina basketball program suffered an even bigger loss.

Star point guard Cole Anthony is expected to miss the next 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, the program announced today.

The team declared Anthony out “indefinitely” before Sunday’s game against Wofford. The former five-star recruit underwent a procedure yesterday to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.

After the news broke, Anthony took to Instagram with a message for Tar Heels fans.

“I will be back stronger!” Anthony said in the post.

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams released a statement about losing Anthony to the injury.

“Obviously not having a player of Cole’s caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play,” Williams said. “No one player is going to replace the production Cole Anthony gives us, so it’s up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better.”

North Carolina sits at 6-4 on the season and is in danger of falling out of the NCAA tournament conversation after losing Anthony.

Anthony leads the team in scoring and assists. It’s a major loss for the Tar Heels early in the season.