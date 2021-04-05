Video: New UNC Head Coach Hubert Davis Shares Message To Fans

North Carolina named Hubert Davis its new head men’s basketball coach this afternoon, replacing retired legend Roy Williams.

Davis played for Dean Smith and coached as an assistant under Williams, so he knows what it is like to work with Hall of Fame coaches. Now, he’ll be enlisted with taking over the championship-level program they built.

Of course, we’ll have to wait a while to see how Davis fares as head coach at his alma mater, but we can already tell how pumped he is about the opportunity. That was made clear in a video posted to Twitter this afternoon.

In it, Davis delivered a brief, but meaningful message to UNC’s massive fanbase.

“I’m a Tar Heel and I’m proud, thankful, humbled and appreciative of being your new men’s basketball coach for the University of North Carolina,” Davis said.

Hubert Davis: "I'm 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱, 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗳𝘂𝗹, 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗱, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 of being your new men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina."#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/Lev1CwyTQD — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 5, 2021

Davis graduated from North Carolina in 1992 before being selected by the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Draft. He played more than a decade in the league.

Since 2012, the 50-year-old Winston-Salem native has been an assistant coach for the Tar Heels.