Video Of Mack Brown Celebrating Win Over Appalachian State Going Viral

North Carolina outlasted Appalachian State in an epic shootout this Saturday afternoon. There was well over 1,000 total yards of offense in this game.

Following North Carolina's 63-61 victory, head coach Mack Brown celebrated with his players in the locker room.

Brown busted out a fairly new dance move. It appears he was doing the finger-pointing gesture that former NFL wideout Antonio Brown came up with for his song, "Put That S--- On."

Unsurprisingly, the North Carolina players in the locker room were enjoying every moment of this.

North Carolina improved to 2-0 on the season this weekend. However, there's a lot of work left to be done.

For starters, the Tar Heels need to improve their overall defense. Giving up 61 points to the Mountaineers is unacceptable, especially if they're going to contend in the ACC.

The good news for North Carolina is that it has plenty of time to reach its peak form.

North Carolina's defense should, in theory, be able to get back on track next Saturday against Georgia State.