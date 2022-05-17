Vince Carter Reacts To Death Of Former UNC Star

8 Dec 2000: Vince Carter #15 of the Toronto Raptors looks on from the court during the game against the Golden State Warriors at The Arena in Oakland, California. The Raptors defeated the Warriors 108-98. .Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

For three seasons at the University of North Carolina, Vince Carter and Ademola Okulaja were teammates.

The pair apparently remained close after their tenure in Chapel Hill ended. On Tuesday, Carter found out the painful news that Okulaja had passed away at the age of 46.

This afternoon, Carter posted a tribute to the German and Nigerian forward, sharing photos of the two of them together with teammate Antawn Jamison.

"This is so painful….we’re going to miss you my boy. RIP @Oak1713 I’m praying for your kids and family," Carter wrote. "Without a doubt you have touched the lives of many with your kindness. 1 thing for sure you will not be forgotten…. Love you Oak #3MusketeersForever."

Jamison, Carter and Okulaja all arrived at UNC in 1995 to play for legendary head coach Dean Smith. Together, they helped the Tar Heels win the ACC Tournament and reach the Final Four in 1996-97, Smith's final season, then duplicated the feat under Bill Guthridge the following year.

Carter and Jamison turned pro after their junior campaigns, while Okulaja stayed behind and made first-team All-ACC as a senior.