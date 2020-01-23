Virginia Tech Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On Roy Williams

The 2019-20 college basketball season hasn’t been kind to Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The team lost arguably the best player in the country in the first few weeks of the season. Former five-star recruit Cole Anthony suffered a partially torn meniscus in the middle of December.

Although the Tar Heels were in trouble early on, losing Anthony exacerbated the problem for Williams and company.

After Virginia Tech took down North Carolina by a final score of 79-77, Hokies head coach Mike Young was asked if he felt sorry for Williams.

Virginia Tech beat writer Mike Barber has Young’s joking reply:

“I don’t feel for coach. Coach doesn’t need my sympathy. He’s a hall of famer. He’s won a gazillion games more than I’m going to win. That’s the Tar Heels over there. They’ll be just fine.”

Young has a point.

North Carolina will be just fine in the long run, but the Tar Heels are in serious trouble right now. Williams and company sit dead-last in the ACC with a 1-6 record.

At 8-10 on the season, North Carolina will likely miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009-10 – even if Anthony tries to come back from injury.

Next up for UNC is a battle against Miami.