Watch: No. 5 North Carolina Falls To FSU In Devastating Fashion

The fifth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels turned from contender to pretender following a stunning upset loss at the hands of unranked Florida State Saturday night.

The Seminoles jumped out to a shocking 31-7 lead over Sam Howell and the Tar Heels at halftime of tonight’s game. But UNC wasn’t going to go down quietly. The Seminoles failed to score a point in the second half while UNC rattled off 21 unanswered to make it a 31-28 game late in the fourth quarter.

As we’ve seen as of late, the Seminoles started crumbling, sparking momentum for North Carolina. Howell took advantage, driving the ball to the FSU 41-yard line with 48 seconds left in the game. UNC appeared poised to mount an improbable comeback, that is, until several game-changing dropped passes.

On fourth and nine with the game on the line, Howell escaped the pocket and delivered a catchable ball to a receiver past the sticks. The receiver got both hands on the ball before it bounced off, essentially ending the game in the process. Had the UNC receiver held onto make the catch, the Tar Heels would’ve at least been in field goal range with the opportunity to tie the game.

FSU HOLDS ON FOURTH DOWN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/jMGF4Sc8h0 — ESPN (@espn) October 18, 2020

It doesn’t get much worse than this if you’re a UNC fan.

What started out as a special season quickly turned into a nightmare for the Tar Heels Saturday night.

Previously ranked No. 5, North Carolina can expect a massive drop in the polls after falling to unranked FSU.